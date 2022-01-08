Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. Grows Stock Position in Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS)

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its stake in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS) by 11.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 404,122 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 40,234 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. owned about 0.57% of Advanced Drainage Systems worth $43,712,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 942 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 44.5% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 344 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 2,133 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 5,036 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $587,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 16,737 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,810,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.50% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays lifted their price objective on Advanced Drainage Systems from $135.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on Advanced Drainage Systems from $142.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

WMS stock opened at $125.94 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $8.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.44 and a beta of 1.27. The business’s 50-day moving average is $129.33 and its 200 day moving average is $119.25. Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $80.47 and a 12-month high of $138.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33.

Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The construction company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by ($0.25). The company had revenue of $706.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $718.89 million. Advanced Drainage Systems had a return on equity of 28.90% and a net margin of 9.70%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.93 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. will post 3.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th. Advanced Drainage Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.92%.

In other news, Director Ross M. Jones sold 750,000 shares of Advanced Drainage Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.25, for a total transaction of $93,937,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael B. Coleman sold 800 shares of Advanced Drainage Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.32, for a total transaction of $103,456.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,491,948 shares of company stock worth $188,019,417. Insiders own 14.85% of the company’s stock.

About Advanced Drainage Systems

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc engages in the manufacture of thermoplastic corrugated pipe, which provides suite of water management products and drainage solutions for use in the construction and infrastructure marketplace. It operates through the following segments: Pipe, Infiltrator, International, and Allied Products & Other.

