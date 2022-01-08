Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. Grows Stock Holdings in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX)

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its stake in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) by 35.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 535,328 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 139,145 shares during the quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.’s holdings in Hologic were worth $39,511,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Hologic by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 2,038 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hologic by 13.9% in the 3rd quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 1,749 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hologic by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,726 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,308,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hologic by 117.7% during the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 418 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ING Groep NV lifted its holdings in shares of Hologic by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 21,281 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,571,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.93% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on HOLX. Citigroup downgraded shares of Hologic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $85.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Hologic from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Redburn Partners began coverage on shares of Hologic in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Hologic from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, SVB Leerink reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Hologic in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $84.36.

In other Hologic news, insider Benjamin Jordan Cohn sold 2,570 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.79, for a total transaction of $194,780.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:HOLX opened at $70.31 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Hologic, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $60.10 and a fifty-two week high of $85.00. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $73.76. The company has a market cap of $17.68 billion, a PE ratio of 9.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.10.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The medical equipment provider reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.60. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. Hologic had a net margin of 33.22% and a return on equity of 57.61%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.07 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Hologic, Inc. will post 3.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hologic, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and supply of diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products dedicated to serve the healthcare needs of women. It operates through the following segments: Breast Health, Diagnostics, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health. The Breast Health segment includes a portfolio of solutions for breast cancer care for radiology, pathology, and surgery.

