Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. Grows Stake in Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN)

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its position in Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) by 13.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 474,152 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 55,534 shares during the quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.’s holdings in Nuance Communications were worth $26,096,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alpine Associates Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Nuance Communications during the second quarter valued at $207,720,000. Melqart Asset Management UK Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Nuance Communications during the second quarter valued at $114,372,000. Carlson Capital L P purchased a new stake in shares of Nuance Communications during the second quarter valued at $108,880,000. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nuance Communications during the second quarter valued at $103,858,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its holdings in shares of Nuance Communications by 254.1% during the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,989,633 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $108,316,000 after buying an additional 1,427,780 shares during the last quarter. 86.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Nuance Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Nuance Communications presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.00.

In other Nuance Communications news, EVP Robert Weideman sold 100,317 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.69, for a total value of $5,486,336.73. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Sanjay Vaswani sold 42,682 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.26, for a total transaction of $2,358,607.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,410,517 shares of company stock worth $77,654,801. 0.48% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:NUAN opened at $55.06 on Friday. Nuance Communications, Inc. has a one year low of $39.90 and a one year high of $55.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market cap of $17.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -611.71 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $55.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.04.

Nuance Communications (NASDAQ:NUAN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The software maker reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.09). Nuance Communications had a negative net margin of 1.96% and a positive return on equity of 6.37%. The business had revenue of $333.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $352.90 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.06 earnings per share. Nuance Communications’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Nuance Communications, Inc. will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Nuance Communications

Nuance Communications, Inc engages in the provision of conversational artificial intelligence (AI) and ambient clinical intelligence services. It offers a wide range of products and services, including clinical documentation, solutions for clinicians, radiologists and care teams, as well as intelligent customer engagement, and security and biometric solutions for brands.

