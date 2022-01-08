Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. Grows Position in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its position in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) by 64.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 363,053 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 141,974 shares during the quarter. Autodesk comprises about 0.7% of Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $103,528,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ADSK. Western Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 12.7% in the second quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 899 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Autodesk by 4.4% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 917 shares of the software company’s stock worth $268,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Autodesk by 39.8% during the second quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,032 shares of the software company’s stock worth $301,000 after buying an additional 294 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in Autodesk by 13.3% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 40,716 shares of the software company’s stock worth $11,885,000 after buying an additional 4,769 shares during the period. Finally, Smith Salley & Associates boosted its stake in Autodesk by 10.3% during the second quarter. Smith Salley & Associates now owns 2,823 shares of the software company’s stock worth $824,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the period. 86.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Autodesk stock opened at $264.11 on Friday. Autodesk, Inc. has a one year low of $245.05 and a one year high of $344.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. The business has a fifty day moving average of $288.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $297.02. The company has a market cap of $58.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.41.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The software company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. Autodesk had a return on equity of 51.01% and a net margin of 31.31%. The business’s revenue was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.69 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Autodesk, Inc. will post 2.93 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 109 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.88, for a total transaction of $28,653.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andrew Anagnost sold 4,724 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.27, for a total value of $1,210,619.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,912 shares of company stock valued at $1,260,437 in the last three months. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ADSK has been the topic of several research reports. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Autodesk from $365.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Guggenheim reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Autodesk in a research report on Thursday, November 25th. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Autodesk from $350.00 to $315.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Autodesk from $324.00 to $344.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reduced their target price on shares of Autodesk from $355.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $333.31.

Autodesk, Inc engages in the design of software and services. Its products include AutoCAD, BIM 360, Civil 3D, Fusion 360, InfraWorks, Inventor, Maya, PlanGrid, Revit, Shotgun, 3ds Max. The firm also offers product development and manufacturing software, which provides manufacturers in automotive, transportation, industrial machinery, consumer products, and building product industries with comprehensive digital design, engineering, and production solutions; architecture, engineering, and construction software improves the way buildings, factories, and infrastructure are designed, built, and used; and digital media and entertainment, which consists of tools for digital sculpting, modeling, animation, effects, rendering, and compositing for design visualization, visual effects, and games production.

