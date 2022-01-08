Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. Decreases Position in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lessened its holdings in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) by 0.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 272,643 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 2,397 shares during the quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. owned 0.19% of Biogen worth $77,152,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new position in Biogen in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Biogen in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Biogen in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. South State Corp purchased a new position in Biogen in the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Viridian Ria LLC purchased a new position in Biogen in the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Institutional investors own 84.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on BIIB. SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on shares of Biogen from $450.00 to $325.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Biogen from $324.00 to $276.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Biogen from $295.00 to $275.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Biogen from $430.00 to $344.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Biogen from $390.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $350.55.

Shares of NASDAQ BIIB opened at $237.30 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $247.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $294.58. The company has a market cap of $34.86 billion, a PE ratio of 23.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.44. Biogen Inc. has a 52-week low of $221.72 and a 52-week high of $468.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.70.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The biotechnology company reported $4.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.09 by $0.68. The company had revenue of $2.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.67 billion. Biogen had a net margin of 13.93% and a return on equity of 28.36%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $8.84 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Biogen Inc. will post 19.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Biogen Company Profile

Biogen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing, and delivering therapies for neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. It offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis; SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM for the treatment of severe plaque psoriasis.

