Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. Cuts Stock Holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. trimmed its position in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 369,393 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 5,164 shares during the quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.’s holdings in PayPal were worth $96,116,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Valmark Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of PayPal during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $231,000. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PayPal by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,457,290 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $379,201,000 after purchasing an additional 18,911 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of PayPal by 167.1% during the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 959 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Grace Capital grew its stake in PayPal by 13.3% in the 3rd quarter. Grace Capital now owns 1,700 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $420,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Saturna Capital CORP grew its stake in PayPal by 24.5% in the 3rd quarter. Saturna Capital CORP now owns 8,170 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,126,000 after acquiring an additional 1,610 shares during the period. 78.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get PayPal alerts:

In other news, Director Enrique Lores acquired 2,770 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $180.08 per share, with a total value of $498,821.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.53, for a total value of $2,345,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 14,097 shares of company stock valued at $2,786,518 and sold 44,114 shares valued at $8,990,858. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PayPal stock opened at $192.27 on Friday. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $179.15 and a one year high of $310.16. The company has a market cap of $225.90 billion, a PE ratio of 46.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $197.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $250.35.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The credit services provider reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.04. PayPal had a return on equity of 19.75% and a net margin of 20.09%. The business had revenue of $6.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.80 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of PayPal from $325.00 to $290.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Truist dropped their price target on shares of PayPal from $275.00 to $200.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of PayPal from $340.00 to $265.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their target price on shares of PayPal from $360.00 to $310.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of PayPal from $335.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $278.36.

PayPal Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

Featured Article: Non-Fungible Token (NFT) Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PYPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL).

Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.