Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. Boosts Position in PPD, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPD)

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its stake in PPD, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPD) by 68.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 669,870 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 272,899 shares during the quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.’s holdings in PPD were worth $31,342,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PPD. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of PPD by 9.3% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $483,000 after acquiring an additional 893 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in PPD by 77.0% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in PPD by 2.9% in the second quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 21,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,006,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in PPD in the second quarter valued at $1,003,000. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in PPD by 13.0% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 22,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,055,000 after purchasing an additional 2,630 shares during the last quarter. 87.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get PPD alerts:

In other news, major shareholder Corporate Investors Vii L. H&F sold 132,841,266 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.50, for a total value of $6,309,960,135.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:PPD opened at $47.28 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.61 billion, a PE ratio of 47.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.96. The business has a 50-day moving average of $47.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.72. PPD, Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.54 and a 12 month high of $47.41.

PPD (NASDAQ:PPD) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.05. PPD had a negative return on equity of 89.48% and a net margin of 6.11%. The company had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.15 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 26.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that PPD, Inc. will post 1.47 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered PPD from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.00.

About PPD

PPD, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides drug development services to the biopharmaceutical industry worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Clinical Development Services and Laboratory Services. It offers clinical development services, including product development and consulting, early development, Phases II-IV clinical trial management, accelerated enrollment, peri-and post-approval, and medical communications services.

Featured Story: How is the discount rate different from the Federal Funds rate?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PPD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PPD, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPD).

Receive News & Ratings for PPD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PPD and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.