Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. Acquires 38,638 Shares of VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW)

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its position in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) by 25.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 190,995 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,638 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.’s holdings in VMware were worth $28,400,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dodge & Cox lifted its stake in VMware by 5.1% in the second quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 7,180,825 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $1,148,717,000 after purchasing an additional 345,270 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in VMware by 93.8% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,756,520 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $713,288,000 after purchasing an additional 2,302,135 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in VMware by 11.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,108,263 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $337,259,000 after purchasing an additional 215,248 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in VMware by 12.3% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,948,373 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $289,723,000 after purchasing an additional 213,783 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in VMware by 1,944.8% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,432,536 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $229,161,000 after purchasing an additional 1,362,479 shares during the last quarter. 16.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE VMW opened at $120.46 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. VMware, Inc. has a 12 month low of $108.80 and a 12 month high of $172.00. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $120.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $141.18. The stock has a market cap of $50.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.15, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.75.

VMware (NYSE:VMW) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The virtualization software provider reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $3.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.12 billion. VMware had a net margin of 16.05% and a return on equity of 23.17%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.05 EPS. Analysts forecast that VMware, Inc. will post 5.05 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 29th were issued a dividend of $27.40 per share. This is a positive change from VMware’s previous dividend of $26.81. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 2nd.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on VMW shares. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $160.00 target price on shares of VMware in a research report on Friday, October 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of VMware from $159.00 to $136.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of VMware from $145.00 to $135.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of VMware from $178.00 to $154.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of VMware from $172.00 to $135.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $154.18.

VMware, Inc engages in the provision of cloud infrastructure and business mobility. Its products include Software-Defined Data Center, Hybrid Cloud Computing, and End-User Computing. It supports modernizing data centers, integrating public clouds, empowering digital workspaces and transforming security.

