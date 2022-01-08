Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) Expected to Announce Earnings of $2.78 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) (TSE:CM) will report $2.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $2.88 and the lowest is $2.65. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce also posted earnings of $2.78 per share during the same quarter last year. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce will report full-year earnings of $11.28 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.64 to $11.93. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $11.63 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.30 to $12.06. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) (TSE:CM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The bank reported $3.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.80 by $0.57. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce had a return on equity of 16.57% and a net margin of 27.61%. The business had revenue of $5.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.79 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CM. CIBC dropped their price target on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$168.00 to C$165.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $122.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 6th. dropped their price objective on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from $163.00 to $161.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from $158.00 to $169.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $157.70.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 732.6% in the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 358 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC raised its stake in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 35.4% in the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 363 shares of the bank’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC purchased a new position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in the third quarter worth about $45,000. Huntington National Bank raised its stake in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 1,230.0% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 532 shares of the bank’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 31.8% in the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 899 shares of the bank’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CM traded up $2.43 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $124.05. 585,521 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 451,117. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a 52 week low of $84.65 and a 52 week high of $124.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company’s 50 day moving average is $115.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $115.97. The company has a market capitalization of $55.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.20, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.12.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 29th will be paid a $1.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 28th. This is a boost from Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.16. This represents a $5.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.06%. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.49%.

About Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce is a financial institution, which engages in the provision of banking and wealth management services. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Personal and Small Business Banking, Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management, U.S. Commercial Banking and Wealth Management, Capital Markets, and Corporate and Other.

