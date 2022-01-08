Canada Nickel (CVE:CNC) Stock Price Down 2.2%

Canada Nickel Company Inc. (CVE:CNC)’s stock price traded down 2.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$3.44 and last traded at C$3.48. 125,485 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 17% from the average session volume of 150,916 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$3.56.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$3.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$3.16. The company has a market cap of C$313.77 million and a PE ratio of -46.23.

About Canada Nickel (CVE:CNC)

Canada Nickel Company Inc explores and discovers nickel sulphide assets. Its flagship property is the 100% owned Crawford Nickel-Cobalt Sulphide Project located in northern Ontario, Canada. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

