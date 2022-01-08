Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GOOS) Short Interest Update

Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GOOS) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,370,000 shares, an increase of 22.1% from the November 30th total of 2,760,000 shares. Currently, 6.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 1,110,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.0 days.

GOOS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group cut shares of Canada Goose from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $59.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Canada Goose from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Canada Goose from C$68.00 to C$70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Barclays upgraded shares of Canada Goose from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, CIBC cut shares of Canada Goose from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Canada Goose has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.70.

Get Canada Goose alerts:

NYSE GOOS traded down $2.08 on Friday, hitting $34.38. 2,024,368 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 778,343. Canada Goose has a 52-week low of $29.57 and a 52-week high of $53.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 85.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 2.19. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $41.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.41.

Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.18. Canada Goose had a return on equity of 13.63% and a net margin of 5.98%. The firm had revenue of $232.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $205.95 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.08 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Canada Goose will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Canada Goose by 26.9% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 559 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Canada Goose by 850.0% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 2,533 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Canada Goose by 38.2% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 1,005 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Canada Goose by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in Canada Goose by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.40% of the company’s stock.

About Canada Goose

Canada Goose Holdings, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, distribution, and retail of outerwear for men, women, and children. It operates through the following segments: Direct-to-Consumer, Wholesale, and Other. The Direct-to-Consumer segment comprises of sales through country-specific e-Commerce platforms and its company-owned retail stores located in luxury shopping locations.

See Also: G-20

Receive News & Ratings for Canada Goose Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canada Goose and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.