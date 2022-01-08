Canaccord Genuity Group Reiterates Buy Rating for Atalaya Mining (LON:ATYM)

Atalaya Mining (LON:ATYM)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities researchers at Canaccord Genuity Group in a report released on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a GBX 450 ($6.06) price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 4.41% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on ATYM. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 525 ($7.07) price target on shares of Atalaya Mining in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 490 ($6.60) price target on shares of Atalaya Mining in a research note on Thursday. restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 450 ($6.06) price target on shares of Atalaya Mining in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 525 ($7.07) price target on shares of Atalaya Mining in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 488 ($6.58).

Get Atalaya Mining alerts:

ATYM stock opened at GBX 431 ($5.81) on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.68. Atalaya Mining has a 12 month low of GBX 256 ($3.45) and a 12 month high of GBX 435.46 ($5.87). The firm has a market cap of £595.80 million and a P/E ratio of 6.10. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 407.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 349.53.

In other news, insider Hui (“Harry”) Liu sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 406 ($5.47), for a total value of £24,360 ($32,825.76).

About Atalaya Mining

Atalaya Mining Plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mineral exploration and development in Spain. The company holds interest in the Proyecto Riotinto project, an open-pit copper mine located in the Andalusia region of Spain. It produces copper concentrates, including silver by-products.

Featured Story: What is the Gross Domestic Product (GDP)?

Receive News & Ratings for Atalaya Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atalaya Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.