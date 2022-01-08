Canaccord Genuity Group Reiterates Buy Rating for Atalaya Mining (LON:ATYM)

Atalaya Mining (LON:ATYM)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities researchers at Canaccord Genuity Group in a report released on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a GBX 450 ($6.06) price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 4.41% from the company’s previous close.
A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on ATYM. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 525 ($7.07) price target on shares of Atalaya Mining in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 490 ($6.60) price target on shares of Atalaya Mining in a research note on Thursday. restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 450 ($6.06) price target on shares of Atalaya Mining in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 525 ($7.07) price target on shares of Atalaya Mining in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 488 ($6.58).
ATYM stock opened at GBX 431 ($5.81) on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.68. Atalaya Mining has a 12 month low of GBX 256 ($3.45) and a 12 month high of GBX 435.46 ($5.87). The firm has a market cap of £595.80 million and a P/E ratio of 6.10. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 407.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 349.53.
About Atalaya Mining
Atalaya Mining Plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mineral exploration and development in Spain. The company holds interest in the Proyecto Riotinto project, an open-pit copper mine located in the Andalusia region of Spain. It produces copper concentrates, including silver by-products.
