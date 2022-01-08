Canaan Inc. (NASDAQ:CAN) Short Interest Update

Canaan Inc. (NASDAQ:CAN) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,130,000 shares, an increase of 29.5% from the November 30th total of 6,280,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,950,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.4 days.
Shares of NASDAQ:CAN opened at $4.67 on Friday. Canaan has a fifty-two week low of $4.30 and a fifty-two week high of $39.10. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.60. The company has a market cap of $738.56 million, a PE ratio of 8.34 and a beta of 4.23.
Canaan (NASDAQ:CAN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 16th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter. Canaan had a net margin of 22.67% and a return on equity of 42.50%. The business had revenue of $204.49 million during the quarter.
Canaan Company Profile
Canaan Inc engages in the research, design, and sale of integrated circuit (IC) final system products by integrating IC products for bitcoin mining and related components primarily in the People's Republic of China. It is also involved in the assembly of system products; and supply chain and distribution of system products.
