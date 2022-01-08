Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) Shares Bought by Meeder Asset Management Inc.

Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) by 2,624.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,733 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,596 shares during the quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Camden Property Trust were worth $550,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CPT. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Camden Property Trust by 9.0% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 246,932 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,760,000 after buying an additional 20,296 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in shares of Camden Property Trust by 19.8% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 65,796 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,702,000 after purchasing an additional 10,862 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al grew its holdings in shares of Camden Property Trust by 59.6% in the second quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 91,208 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,101,000 after purchasing an additional 34,060 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund raised its holdings in shares of Camden Property Trust by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 74,399 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,972,000 after purchasing an additional 1,603 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AGF Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Camden Property Trust in the second quarter valued at $206,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.65% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CPT opened at $170.96 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.47 billion, a PE ratio of 143.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.88 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $169.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $155.17. Camden Property Trust has a 12-month low of $95.02 and a 12-month high of $180.37.

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($1.06). Camden Property Trust had a net margin of 10.93% and a return on equity of 3.26%. The firm had revenue of $294.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $285.35 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.25 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Camden Property Trust will post 5.37 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 16th will be paid a $0.83 dividend. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 15th. Camden Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 278.99%.

In other news, CEO Richard J. Campo sold 34,422 shares of Camden Property Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.93, for a total value of $5,987,018.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman D Keith Oden sold 72,267 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.99, for a total transaction of $12,790,536.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 207,530 shares of company stock valued at $36,241,226 in the last quarter. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CPT. Mizuho raised their price objective on Camden Property Trust from $137.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Camden Property Trust in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $192.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Camden Property Trust from $163.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Truist Securities lifted their price target on shares of Camden Property Trust from $155.00 to $179.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Camden Property Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $160.00 to $178.00 in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $164.29.

About Camden Property Trust

Camden Property Trust operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition and construction of multifamily apartment communities. It focuses on maintaining a geographically portfolio of apartment homes located across the U.S.

