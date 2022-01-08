Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Purchases New Position in Dutch Bros Inc (NYSE:BROS)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Dutch Bros Inc (NYSE:BROS) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 20,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $892,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned 0.07% of Dutch Bros at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in Dutch Bros during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Dutch Bros during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Dutch Bros in the third quarter worth approximately $43,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Dutch Bros in the third quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp bought a new position in shares of Dutch Bros in the third quarter worth approximately $204,000. Institutional investors own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Dutch Bros alerts:

Shares of BROS stock opened at $46.47 on Friday. Dutch Bros Inc has a 12 month low of $32.42 and a 12 month high of $81.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.49.

Dutch Bros (NYSE:BROS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $129.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $122.53 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Dutch Bros Inc will post -1.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Dutch Bros from $52.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Dutch Bros from $50.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Dutch Bros in a research note on Monday, October 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Dutch Bros from $60.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Dutch Bros from $47.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.67.

Dutch Bros Profile

Dutch Bros Inc is an operator and franchisor of drive-thru shops which focus on serving high QUALITY, hand-crafted beverages with unparalleled SPEED and superior SERVICE. Dutch Bros Inc is based in GRANTS PASS, Ore.

Further Reading: What is Green Investing?

Receive News & Ratings for Dutch Bros Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dutch Bros and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.