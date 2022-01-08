Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Purchases 2,423 Shares of Cedar Fair, L.P. (NYSE:FUN)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Cedar Fair, L.P. (NYSE:FUN) by 13.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,262 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,423 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Cedar Fair were worth $940,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Cedar Fair during the second quarter valued at $34,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in Cedar Fair during the second quarter valued at $36,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Cedar Fair by 289.5% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 831 shares during the last quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Cedar Fair in the third quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, Alaethes Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Cedar Fair in the second quarter worth about $67,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.09% of the company’s stock.

FUN stock opened at $47.99 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.23 and a beta of 2.14. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.10. Cedar Fair, L.P. has a one year low of $37.79 and a one year high of $52.50.

Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $2.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $753.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $663.44 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($2.12) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 761.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Cedar Fair, L.P. will post -0.8 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cedar Fair from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Cedar Fair from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. B. Riley lowered their price objective on shares of Cedar Fair from $75.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Cedar Fair in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $66.00 price objective for the company. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Cedar Fair from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.75.

Cedar Fair Profile

Cedar Fair LP engages in the operation of amusement parks, outdoor and indoor water parks, and hotels. Its amusement parks include Cedar Point, Kings Island, Canada’s Wonderland, Dorney Park and Wildwater Kingdom, Valleyfair, Kings Dominion, Worlds of Fun, Knott’s Berry Farm, and California’s Great America.

