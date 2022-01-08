Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Has $956,000 Holdings in Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN) by 2.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,983 shares of the company’s stock after selling 113 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Churchill Downs were worth $956,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in CHDN. Marshall Wace North America L.P. boosted its position in shares of Churchill Downs by 200.0% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 780 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Churchill Downs by 290.7% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 16,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,477,000 after acquiring an additional 12,173 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of Churchill Downs by 28.1% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 671 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank boosted its position in shares of Churchill Downs by 26.1% during the 2nd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 3,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $630,000 after acquiring an additional 658 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in Churchill Downs by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 14,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,915,000 after purchasing an additional 601 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Churchill Downs alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ CHDN opened at $230.92 on Friday. Churchill Downs Incorporated has a twelve month low of $175.01 and a twelve month high of $262.20. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $231.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $219.81. The company has a market capitalization of $8.83 billion, a PE ratio of 40.73 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.79.

Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.14. Churchill Downs had a net margin of 14.76% and a return on equity of 73.90%. The business had revenue of $393.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $406.76 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.19 earnings per share. Churchill Downs’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Churchill Downs Incorporated will post 6.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were issued a $0.667 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.28%. This is a boost from Churchill Downs’s previous annual dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 2nd. Churchill Downs’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.82%.

CHDN has been the subject of several research reports. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Churchill Downs in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $294.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Churchill Downs in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $255.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Churchill Downs from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price target on shares of Churchill Downs from $275.00 to $268.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their price target on shares of Churchill Downs from $275.00 to $268.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $267.50.

Churchill Downs Profile

Churchill Downs, Inc operates as a provider of pari-mutuel horseracing, online account wagering on horseracing and casino gaming. It operates through the following business segments: Racing, Casino, Online Wagering, Corporate, and Other Investments. The Racing segment includes Churchill Downs Racetrack, Arlington Park Racecourse, Calder Race Course, and Fair Grounds Race Course.

See Also: Dual Listing What You Need to Know

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHDN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN).

Receive News & Ratings for Churchill Downs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Churchill Downs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.