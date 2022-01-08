Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:FTLS)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:FTLS) by 8.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,057 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,398 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.21% of First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF worth $873,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FTLS. Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF by 5,742.9% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after buying an additional 3,216 shares in the last quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC grew its stake in First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF by 198.9% in the 2nd quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 4,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after buying an additional 2,753 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its stake in First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 5,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after buying an additional 543 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 6,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,000 after buying an additional 507 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF stock opened at $50.92 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.89. First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $44.28 and a 1-year high of $52.51.

See Also: What is a closed-end mutual fund (CEF)?



Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.