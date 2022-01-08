Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Acquires 18,346 Shares of BlackRock Core Bond Trust (NYSE:BHK)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock Core Bond Trust (NYSE:BHK) by 50.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 54,979 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,346 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock Core Bond Trust were worth $910,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in BlackRock Core Bond Trust by 9.3% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,354,951 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $22,384,000 after purchasing an additional 114,791 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in BlackRock Core Bond Trust by 12.3% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 544,133 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $8,989,000 after purchasing an additional 59,520 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in BlackRock Core Bond Trust by 1,024.0% during the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 487,725 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $8,077,000 after purchasing an additional 444,335 shares during the period. ProVise Management Group LLC grew its holdings in BlackRock Core Bond Trust by 2.0% during the third quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 452,001 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $7,485,000 after purchasing an additional 8,648 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in BlackRock Core Bond Trust by 8.7% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 275,343 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,549,000 after purchasing an additional 22,039 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSE:BHK opened at $15.54 on Friday. BlackRock Core Bond Trust has a 12-month low of $14.97 and a 12-month high of $17.36. The business has a 50 day moving average of $16.38 and a 200-day moving average of $16.46.

The company also recently disclosed a None dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 5.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th.

BlackRock Core Bond Trust Company Profile

BlackRock Core Bond Trust operates as a closed-end investment fund. The firm intends to provide current income and capital appreciation. Its investments include a broad range of bonds, including corporate bonds, US government and agency securities and mortgage-related securities. The company was founded on November 30, 2001 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

