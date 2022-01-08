Calyxt (NASDAQ:CLXT) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Calyxt (NASDAQ:CLXT) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Calyxt, Inc. is a consumer-centric, food- and agriculture-focused company. It researches and develops seeds and food ingredients for agricultural, feed, and food applications as well as offers fat saturation and gluten reduction in soybean oil and wheat. Calyxt, Inc. is based in New Brighton, United States. “

Get Calyxt alerts:

Separately, Roth Capital assumed coverage on Calyxt in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. They set a buy rating and a $10.00 target price for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ CLXT opened at $2.17 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 3.35 and a quick ratio of 3.03. Calyxt has a 12 month low of $2.04 and a 12 month high of $12.43. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.38.

Calyxt (NASDAQ:CLXT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $7.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.58 million. Calyxt had a negative return on equity of 149.78% and a negative net margin of 93.59%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.28) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Calyxt will post -0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Calyxt during the second quarter worth about $44,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Calyxt during the second quarter worth about $40,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Calyxt during the second quarter worth about $45,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Calyxt by 120.2% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 43,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after purchasing an additional 23,866 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Calyxt by 85.0% during the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 24,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 11,396 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 28.25% of the company’s stock.

Calyxt Company Profile

Calyxt, Inc is technology company, which engages in delivering plant-based solutions. Its products include high oleic soybean oil, high fiber wheat, high oleic soybean meal, and low lignin alfalfa. The company was founded by Daniel F. Voytas and André Choulika on January 8, 2010 and is headquartered in Roseville, MN.

Featured Story: What are the benefits of investing in REITs?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Calyxt (CLXT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Calyxt Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calyxt and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.