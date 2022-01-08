Calton & Associates Inc. Decreases Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Calton & Associates Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 940 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 26 shares during the quarter. Calton & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $3,088,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AMZN. B B H & B Inc. grew its stake in Amazon.com by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. B B H & B Inc. now owns 125 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $430,000 after acquiring an additional 3 shares in the last quarter. Farmers Trust Co. grew its stake in Amazon.com by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Farmers Trust Co. now owns 109 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $358,000 after acquiring an additional 3 shares in the last quarter. Pflug Koory LLC grew its stake in Amazon.com by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 72 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $237,000 after acquiring an additional 3 shares in the last quarter. Rainey & Randall Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 2.1% during the third quarter. Rainey & Randall Investment Management Inc. now owns 147 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $482,000 after purchasing an additional 3 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Defined Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 3.0% during the third quarter. Defined Wealth Management LLC now owns 103 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $338,000 after purchasing an additional 3 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.48% of the company’s stock.

AMZN stock opened at $3,265.08 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.66 trillion, a PE ratio of 63.87, a P/E/G ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.12. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $3,454.69 and its 200 day moving average is $3,436.16. Amazon.com, Inc. has a one year low of $2,881.00 and a one year high of $3,773.08.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $6.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $9.10 by ($2.98). The firm had revenue of $110.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.66 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 5.73% and a return on equity of 24.31%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $12.37 EPS. Research analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 40.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AMZN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $4,700.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $3,904.00 to $3,875.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $4,200.00 to $4,100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $4,130.00 to $3,800.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group decreased their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $3,850.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4,174.44.

In other news, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 50,034 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,319.45, for a total value of $166,085,361.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jonathan Rubinstein sold 271 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,700.00, for a total transaction of $1,002,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 86,280 shares of company stock worth $292,711,089. 14.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North America-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.

