Calibre Mining (CVE:CXB) Given a C$2.25 Price Target at Raymond James

Raymond James set a C$2.25 price target on Calibre Mining (CVE:CXB) in a research report sent to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Calibre Mining from C$2.50 to C$2.30 in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Pi Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Calibre Mining from C$3.00 to C$2.50 in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th.

Shares of CXB opened at C$0.58 on Friday. The company has a market cap of C$26.00 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.84. Calibre Mining has a twelve month low of C$0.30 and a twelve month high of C$0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 6.94, a current ratio of 7.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$0.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.58.

Calibre Mining Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of precious and base metals assets and mineral properties in Nicaragua. The company explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. It holds a 100% interest in the Borosi project consisting of various contiguous mining and exploration concessions located in the North Atlantic Autonomous Region of Nicaragua, Central America; and a 100% interest in mineral concessions covering an area of 413 square kilometers in the mining triangle of northeast Nicaragua, including the Santa Maria project, Primavera gold-copper project, and Monte Carmelo gold project.

