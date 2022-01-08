Calavo Growers, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGW) Shares Bought by Duality Advisers LP

Duality Advisers LP grew its stake in shares of Calavo Growers, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGW) by 109.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 27,865 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,548 shares during the quarter. Duality Advisers LP owned 0.16% of Calavo Growers worth $1,066,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Calavo Growers during the second quarter worth about $37,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Calavo Growers by 22.2% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,000 after acquiring an additional 522 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Calavo Growers during the third quarter worth about $115,000. Algert Global LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Calavo Growers during the second quarter worth about $209,000. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR increased its position in shares of Calavo Growers by 9.1% during the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 3,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Calavo Growers stock opened at $43.50 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a market cap of $768.99 million, a P/E ratio of -64.92 and a beta of 0.92. Calavo Growers, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $33.25 and a fifty-two week high of $85.40. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $41.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.47.

Calavo Growers (NASDAQ:CVGW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 20th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $273.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $268.48 million. Calavo Growers had a positive return on equity of 2.44% and a negative net margin of 1.12%. Calavo Growers’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.34 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Calavo Growers, Inc. will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th were paid a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a yield of 2.73%. Calavo Growers’s payout ratio is currently -171.64%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on CVGW shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Calavo Growers from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Lake Street Capital dropped their target price on Calavo Growers from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, TheStreet lowered Calavo Growers from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.00.

About Calavo Growers

Calavo Growers, Inc engages in the marketing and distribution of avocados, prepared avocados, and other perishable foods. It operates through the following segments: Fresh Products, Calavo Foods, and Renaissance Food Group. The Fresh Products segment is involved in the distribution of avocados and other fresh produce products to retail grocers, foodservice operators, club stores, mass merchandisers, food distributors, and wholesalers.

