BYTE Acquisition (NASDAQ:BYTS) Stock Price Up 0.1%

BYTE Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BYTS)’s stock price rose 0.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $9.79 and last traded at $9.79. Approximately 1,721 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 146,655 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.78.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $9.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.71.

Get BYTE Acquisition alerts:

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Linden Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of BYTE Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth $19,300,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of BYTE Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth $17,028,000. Sculptor Capital LP lifted its holdings in shares of BYTE Acquisition by 96.5% in the 3rd quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 1,374,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,344,000 after buying an additional 675,000 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of BYTE Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth $12,062,000. Finally, LMR Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of BYTE Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth $11,580,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.41% of the company’s stock.

BYTE Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

Featured Article: Oversold

Receive News & Ratings for BYTE Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BYTE Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.