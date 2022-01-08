Byrna Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:BYRN) Stock Position Raised by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Byrna Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:BYRN) by 14.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 43,007 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,499 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Byrna Technologies were worth $940,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BYRN. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new stake in shares of Byrna Technologies in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in Byrna Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth about $45,000. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Byrna Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $65,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in Byrna Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $92,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in shares of Byrna Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $143,000. 12.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Byrna Technologies alerts:

BYRN stock opened at $12.11 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.44. Byrna Technologies Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.84 and a 52 week high of $30.55. The stock has a market cap of $285.97 million, a P/E ratio of -93.15 and a beta of 0.84.

Byrna Technologies (NASDAQ:BYRN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 8th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $8.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.70 million. Byrna Technologies had a positive return on equity of 0.66% and a negative net margin of 4.09%. On average, analysts predict that Byrna Technologies Inc. will post -0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Byrna Technologies Profile

Byrna Technologies, Inc engages in the development and manufacturing of less lethal equipment and munitions. The firm’s products include Byrna and SDI. It offers non-lethal weapons for military and law enforcement personnel. The company was founded on March 1, 2005 and is headquartered in Andover, MA.

Featured Story: Tariff

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BYRN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Byrna Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:BYRN).

Receive News & Ratings for Byrna Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Byrna Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.