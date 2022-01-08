Butterfly Network (NYSE:BFLY) Stock Price Down 6%

Butterfly Network, Inc. (NYSE:BFLY) shares dropped 6% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $6.38 and last traded at $6.41. Approximately 172,010 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 3,214,525 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.82.

Separately, UBS Group initiated coverage on Butterfly Network in a research note on Friday, December 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $7.00 price objective for the company.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $7.77 and a 200 day moving average of $10.27.

Butterfly Network (NYSE:BFLY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.18. The business had revenue of $14.62 million during the quarter.

About Butterfly Network (NYSE:BFLY)

Butterfly Network, Inc, a digital health company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes ultrasound imaging solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers Butterfly iQ, a handheld and single-probe whole body ultrasound system; and Butterfly iQ+, a point-of-care ultrasound imaging device that connects with a smart phone or tablet.

