Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL) Stock Holdings Lowered by Keybank National Association OH

Keybank National Association OH reduced its holdings in Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL) by 2.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,351 shares of the company’s stock after selling 108 shares during the quarter. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Burlington Stores were worth $1,234,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Burlington Stores by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,508,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,739,688,000 after purchasing an additional 382,870 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of Burlington Stores by 78.7% during the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 2,089,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $672,795,000 after acquiring an additional 920,430 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of Burlington Stores by 0.3% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 962,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,994,000 after acquiring an additional 2,717 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Burlington Stores by 5.2% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 793,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,177,000 after acquiring an additional 39,297 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Burlington Stores by 59.3% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 785,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,056,000 after acquiring an additional 292,627 shares during the period.

BURL stock opened at $253.48 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25. The company has a market capitalization of $16.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.76 and a beta of 0.86. Burlington Stores, Inc. has a 12 month low of $234.07 and a 12 month high of $357.34. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $283.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $300.48.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The company reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.25 billion. Burlington Stores had a net margin of 4.93% and a return on equity of 94.30%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.29 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Burlington Stores, Inc. will post 9.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on BURL. Citigroup upgraded shares of Burlington Stores from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 29th. Loop Capital lowered shares of Burlington Stores from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $410.00 to $285.00 in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Burlington Stores from $354.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Truist Financial started coverage on shares of Burlington Stores in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $350.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Truist Securities started coverage on shares of Burlington Stores in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $350.00 price objective on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Burlington Stores currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $355.55.

Burlington Stores, Inc engages in the retail of off-price apparel and home products. It offers women’s ready-to-wear apparel, accessories, footwear, menswear, youth apparel, baby, coats, beauty, toys, and gifts. The company was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Burlington, NJ.

