Burberry Group plc (LON:BRBY) Receives GBX 2,175.83 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Burberry Group plc (LON:BRBY) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 2,175.83 ($29.32).

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on BRBY shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Burberry Group in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Burberry Group from GBX 1,950 ($26.28) to GBX 1,980 ($26.68) and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 2,000 ($26.95) price objective on shares of Burberry Group in a research note on Friday, December 17th.

Shares of LON BRBY traded down GBX 33.50 ($0.45) during trading on Monday, reaching GBX 1,786.50 ($24.07). 939,967 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 986,759. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 1,846.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 1,923.56. The stock has a market cap of £7.19 billion and a P/E ratio of 15.39. Burberry Group has a 12-month low of GBX 1,673.50 ($22.55) and a 12-month high of GBX 2,267 ($30.55). The company has a current ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 92.56.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 16th will be paid a GBX 11.60 ($0.16) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.6%. Burberry Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.37%.

Burberry Group Company Profile

Burberry Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, retails, and wholesales luxury goods under the Burberry brand. The company operates in two segments, Retail/Wholesale and Licensing. It offers women, men, and children apparels, as well as accessories. The company also licenses third parties to manufacture and distribute products using the Burberry trademarks.

