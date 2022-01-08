Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) Shares Purchased by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) by 9.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 399,682 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,376 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.28% of Bunge worth $32,492,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of Bunge by 1.2% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 834,807 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $65,240,000 after purchasing an additional 9,528 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Bunge by 17.9% during the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 17,943 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,402,000 after purchasing an additional 2,721 shares in the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bunge during the third quarter worth $1,603,000. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in shares of Bunge by 3.8% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 35,556 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,778,000 after purchasing an additional 1,288 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Apollon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bunge during the second quarter worth $245,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.57% of the company’s stock.

BG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Stephens upped their price objective on shares of Bunge from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Bunge from $98.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bunge from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Bunge from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.75.

In other news, EVP Deborah Borg sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total value of $35,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Insiders have sold 36,224 shares of company stock worth $3,198,682 over the last 90 days. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE BG opened at $97.02 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.65. Bunge Limited has a 52-week low of $62.07 and a 52-week high of $97.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $91.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $83.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Bunge (NYSE:BG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported $3.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $2.30. Bunge had a net margin of 4.31% and a return on equity of 29.63%. The company had revenue of $14.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.89 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.47 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Bunge Limited will post 12.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th will be given a dividend of $0.525 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 15th. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.16%. Bunge’s payout ratio is currently 13.20%.

Bunge Company Profile

Bunge Ltd. operates as a holding company, which engages in the supply and transportation of agricultural commodities. It operates through the following segments: Agribusiness, Edible Oil Products, Milling Products, Sugar and Bioenergy, and Fertilizer. The Agribusiness segment involves in the purchase, storage, transportation, processing, and sale of agricultural commodities and commodity products.

