Buckley Wealth Management LLC Trims Stake in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Buckley Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 18,736 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 398 shares during the period. Buckley Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $1,270,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 110,688,147 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $6,740,909,000 after purchasing an additional 675,979 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 72,497,939 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $4,415,124,000 after purchasing an additional 1,405,555 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 20,916,289 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,269,767,000 after acquiring an additional 623,791 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 17,392,475 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,059,202,000 after acquiring an additional 288,105 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners increased its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 16,248,108 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,101,812,000 after acquiring an additional 165,808 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.44% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Jody Freeman sold 3,420 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.84, for a total value of $249,112.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Ellen Desanctis sold 28,171 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.26, for a total value of $2,063,807.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 145,889 shares of company stock valued at $10,680,170 in the last ninety days. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of COP stock opened at $78.49 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $103.52 billion, a PE ratio of 23.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.61. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $65.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. ConocoPhillips has a 52-week low of $39.70 and a 52-week high of $78.79.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The energy producer reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $11.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.34 billion. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 11.87% and a net margin of 12.18%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.31) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that ConocoPhillips will post 5.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Monday, January 3rd will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 31st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.02%. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is 58.04%.

COP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Societe Generale downgraded ConocoPhillips from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Truist lifted their price target on ConocoPhillips from $84.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Raymond James lifted their price target on ConocoPhillips from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Mizuho dropped their target price on ConocoPhillips from $101.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on ConocoPhillips from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ConocoPhillips presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.43.

ConocoPhillips engages in the exploration, production, transportation and marketing of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and liquefied natural gas on a worldwide basis. It operates through the following geographical segments: Alaska; Lower 48; Canada; Europe, Middle East and North Africa; Asia Pacific; and Other International.

