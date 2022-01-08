Buckley Wealth Management LLC Sells 52 Shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

Buckley Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,246 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 52 shares during the period. Buckley Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $522,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Motorola Solutions in the second quarter worth about $225,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Motorola Solutions by 31.3% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,149 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Homrich & Berg bought a new position in Motorola Solutions in the second quarter worth approximately $210,000. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Motorola Solutions in the second quarter worth approximately $236,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Motorola Solutions by 11.4% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 996 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. 84.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MSI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Motorola Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $262.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. MKM Partners increased their price objective on Motorola Solutions from $260.00 to $302.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Raymond James raised their target price on Motorola Solutions from $245.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Argus raised Motorola Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Motorola Solutions from $307.00 to $303.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Motorola Solutions has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $257.15.

Shares of NYSE:MSI opened at $257.69 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $257.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $241.12. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a one year low of $167.07 and a one year high of $273.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.64, a PEG ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.76.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.41. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 15.46% and a negative return on equity of 370.72%. The business had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.06 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.81 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 8.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. This is a positive change from Motorola Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.71%.

Motorola Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of communication infrastructure, devices, accessories, software and services. It operates through the following segments: Products & Systems Integration and Software & Services. The Products & Systems Integration segment offers an extensive portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, video security devices and infrastructure, and the implementation and integration of such systems, devices, and applications.

