Buckley Wealth Management LLC Sells 50 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Buckley Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 0.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,136 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 50 shares during the period. Home Depot makes up 1.4% of Buckley Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Buckley Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $4,312,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Unified Trust Company N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Unified Trust Company N.A. now owns 18,874 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $6,019,000 after purchasing an additional 1,216 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new position in shares of Home Depot during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,422,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 29.6% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 178,283 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $58,523,000 after purchasing an additional 40,707 shares in the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance lifted its stake in Home Depot by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 87,665 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $28,777,000 after acquiring an additional 1,347 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alerus Financial NA lifted its stake in Home Depot by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Alerus Financial NA now owns 30,829 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $9,831,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.35% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Richard V. Mcphail sold 14,544 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $392.83, for a total transaction of $5,713,319.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 18,878 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $395.19, for a total value of $7,460,396.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

HD opened at $405.76 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $396.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $354.05. The company has a market capitalization of $423.71 billion, a PE ratio of 27.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.98. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1 year low of $246.59 and a 1 year high of $420.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.37.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.41 by $0.51. The firm had revenue of $36.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.87 billion. Home Depot had a return on equity of 786.90% and a net margin of 10.79%. The company’s revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.18 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd were given a dividend of $1.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.63%. Home Depot’s payout ratio is 44.12%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on HD shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $376.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Oppenheimer upgraded Home Depot from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $470.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Home Depot from $357.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on Home Depot from $395.00 to $420.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Home Depot from $385.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Home Depot has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $415.63.

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

