Buckley Wealth Management LLC Purchases 539 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Buckley Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON) by 19.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,296 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 539 shares during the quarter. Buckley Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $700,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 97.3% in the second quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 144 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC increased its stake in Honeywell International by 94.7% during the third quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 146 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Founders Capital Management bought a new stake in Honeywell International during the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Honeywell International during the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Stephenson National Bank & Trust bought a new stake in Honeywell International during the third quarter worth approximately $42,000. 75.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Honeywell International alerts:

HON has been the topic of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group cut Honeywell International from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $243.00 to $226.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Honeywell International from $246.00 to $229.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Honeywell International from $229.00 to $224.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Honeywell International from $275.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Honeywell International in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $229.00 target price on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $238.08.

Honeywell International stock opened at $210.82 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $212.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $219.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market cap of $145.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.15. Honeywell International Inc. has a twelve month low of $194.55 and a twelve month high of $236.86.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The conglomerate reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $8.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.68 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 31.21% and a net margin of 15.80%. Honeywell International’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.56 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Honeywell International Profile

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes; specialty chemicals; electronic and advanced materials; process technology for refining and petrochemicals; and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business and transportation.

Further Reading: Outstanding Shares and The Effect on Share Price



Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.