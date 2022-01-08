Buckley Wealth Management LLC Increases Stake in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Buckley Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,891 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 385 shares during the quarter. Buckley Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Sysco were worth $1,012,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SYY. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Sysco by 10,108.5% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,695,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,604,000 after buying an additional 2,669,460 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sysco by 32.5% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 8,532,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $663,385,000 after acquiring an additional 2,090,861 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc boosted its stake in shares of Sysco by 354.9% in the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 1,586,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,378,000 after acquiring an additional 1,237,983 shares during the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of Sysco in the second quarter worth approximately $67,848,000. Finally, Coho Partners Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Sysco by 38.0% in the third quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. now owns 3,044,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,968,000 after acquiring an additional 837,553 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Sysco alerts:

SYY stock opened at $79.67 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.36. The company has a market capitalization of $40.84 billion, a PE ratio of 60.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.37. Sysco Co. has a 12-month low of $68.05 and a 12-month high of $86.73. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $75.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $76.73.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $16.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.85 billion. Sysco had a net margin of 1.22% and a return on equity of 65.93%. Sysco’s quarterly revenue was up 39.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.34 EPS. Research analysts predict that Sysco Co. will post 3.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 7th will be issued a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 6th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.36%. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 142.43%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Sysco in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $82.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet raised Sysco from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Sysco from $91.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Sysco from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Barclays raised Sysco from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $86.63.

About Sysco

Sysco Corp. engages in selling, marketing, and distribution of food products to restaurants, healthcare and educational facilities, and lodging establishments. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other. The U.S. Foodservice Operations consists of U.S.

Further Reading: Return On Assets

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY).

Receive News & Ratings for Sysco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sysco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.