Buckley Wealth Management LLC Grows Stock Position in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Buckley Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,891 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 385 shares during the period. Buckley Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Sysco were worth $1,012,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SYY. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Sysco during the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC increased its stake in Sysco by 28.4% in the second quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 723 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Sysco by 214.4% in the second quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 871 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 594 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in Sysco by 73.0% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 896 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares during the period. Finally, Avion Wealth increased its stake in Sysco by 27.0% in the third quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 942 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays upgraded Sysco from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Sysco from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Sysco in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “hold” rating and a $82.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet upgraded Sysco from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Sysco from $91.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.63.

Sysco stock opened at $79.67 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.36. Sysco Co. has a 52 week low of $68.05 and a 52 week high of $86.73. The company has a market capitalization of $40.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.37. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $75.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.73.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $16.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.85 billion. Sysco had a net margin of 1.22% and a return on equity of 65.93%. The firm’s revenue was up 39.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.34 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Sysco Co. will post 3.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 7th will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 6th. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 142.43%.

Sysco Corp. engages in selling, marketing, and distribution of food products to restaurants, healthcare and educational facilities, and lodging establishments. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other. The U.S. Foodservice Operations consists of U.S.

