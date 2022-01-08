Buckley Wealth Management LLC Grows Position in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC)

Buckley Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC) by 8.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,899 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 364 shares during the period. Buckley Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $432,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Landaas & Co. WI ADV grew its position in WEC Energy Group by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Landaas & Co. WI ADV now owns 15,156 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,348,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 6,748 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $600,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management grew its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 3,947 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $348,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Seeyond grew its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Seeyond now owns 29,213 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,598,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 36,341 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,233,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. 72.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

WEC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Scotiabank upgraded WEC Energy Group from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $104.00 to $109.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on WEC Energy Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $92.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America upgraded WEC Energy Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $92.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Wolfe Research upgraded WEC Energy Group from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on WEC Energy Group from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $100.00.

In other WEC Energy Group news, Director Thomas K. Lane bought 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $89.47 per share, with a total value of $536,820.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Tom Metcalfe sold 8,265 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.04, for a total value of $752,445.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:WEC opened at $96.35 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The company has a market capitalization of $30.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.16, a P/E/G ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.25. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $80.55 and a 12 month high of $99.86. The business’s 50-day moving average is $92.55 and its 200 day moving average is $92.55.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.13. WEC Energy Group had a return on equity of 12.06% and a net margin of 16.35%. The business had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.68 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.84 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $0.728 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 11th. This is an increase from WEC Energy Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $2.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.02%. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio is 65.14%.

About WEC Energy Group

WEC Energy Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the generation and distribution of electricity and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure and Corporate & Other. The Wisconsin segment refers to the electric and gas utility operations.

