Buckley Wealth Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE)

Buckley Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE) by 30.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,972 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,328 shares during the period. Buckley Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in CyrusOne were worth $230,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in CONE. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of CyrusOne by 5.0% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,702 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $694,000 after acquiring an additional 458 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in CyrusOne by 94.0% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 386 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new position in CyrusOne during the second quarter valued at approximately $512,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in CyrusOne by 56.5% during the second quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 9,914 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $709,000 after buying an additional 3,579 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in CyrusOne by 499.1% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 13,965 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $998,000 after buying an additional 11,634 shares during the period.

Get CyrusOne alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ CONE opened at $89.32 on Friday. CyrusOne Inc. has a 12-month low of $61.64 and a 12-month high of $90.35. The stock has a market cap of $11.34 billion, a PE ratio of 217.86, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a current ratio of 3.00, a quick ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The company has a 50-day moving average of $88.13 and a 200 day moving average of $80.03.

CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.94). The firm had revenue of $304.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $290.09 million. CyrusOne had a net margin of 4.44% and a return on equity of 1.71%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.96 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that CyrusOne Inc. will post 4.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 7th. Investors of record on Monday, January 3rd were given a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 31st. CyrusOne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 507.33%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on CONE shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of CyrusOne from $83.00 to $90.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of CyrusOne from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of CyrusOne from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $82.00 to $90.00 in a report on Monday, November 15th. Cowen lowered shares of CyrusOne from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson lifted their price objective on shares of CyrusOne from $71.00 to $90.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CyrusOne currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $87.11.

CyrusOne Company Profile

CyrusOne, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which specializes in the enterprise-class, carrier-neutral data center properties. The firm provides data center facilities that protect and ensure the continued operation of IT infrastructure. Its data center properties are purpose-built facilities with redundant power, cooling and telecommunications systems and that are not network-specific, enabling customer interconnectivity to a range of telecommunications carriers.

Featured Article: Secondary Public Offerings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CONE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE).

Receive News & Ratings for CyrusOne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CyrusOne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.