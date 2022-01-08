Buckley Wealth Management LLC Cuts Stake in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Buckley Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 5.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,817 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 215 shares during the period. Buckley Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $1,035,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRM. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 761.5% in the third quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 112 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton purchased a new stake in shares of salesforce.com in the third quarter worth $34,000. First Personal Financial Services grew its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 83.3% in the third quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 132 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Costello Asset Management INC grew its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 83.3% in the third quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 154 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tacita Capital Inc purchased a new stake in shares of salesforce.com in the second quarter worth $43,000. 73.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $370.00 price target on salesforce.com in a report on Monday, December 20th. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on salesforce.com in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $360.00 price target on the stock. JMP Securities upped their price target on salesforce.com from $320.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded salesforce.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $298.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Truist Securities upped their price target on salesforce.com from $315.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, salesforce.com has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $324.21.

In other salesforce.com news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.45, for a total transaction of $534,635.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Bret Steven Taylor sold 1,151 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.47, for a total value of $289,441.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 431,759 shares of company stock valued at $123,269,447 in the last 90 days. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:CRM opened at $229.15 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. salesforce.com, inc. has a 12-month low of $201.51 and a 12-month high of $311.75. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $275.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $265.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $225.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 126.60, a P/E/G ratio of 6.28 and a beta of 1.06.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 30th. The CRM provider reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $6.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.80 billion. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 5.71% and a net margin of 6.96%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.27 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

salesforce.com Company Profile

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

