Buckley Wealth Management LLC Buys 315 Shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Buckley Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) by 24.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,592 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the period. Buckley Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $311,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PNC. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group in the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Financial Insights Inc. purchased a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group in the 2nd quarter worth $48,000. Covington Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 340.7% in the 2nd quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 260 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 106.7% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 48,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 24,774 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.74% of the company’s stock.

PNC opened at $223.73 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $94.56 billion, a PE ratio of 17.09, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $141.60 and a 1 year high of $224.52. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $203.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $196.32.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.64 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $5.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.05 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 12.60% and a net margin of 30.94%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.39 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 14.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, February 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 18th will be given a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 14th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.23%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.20%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $227.00 to $229.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $209.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 6th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a report on Thursday, December 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $240.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $220.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $209.25.

In related news, EVP Michael J. Hannon sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.20, for a total value of $648,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael P. Lyons sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.60, for a total value of $993,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 8,507 shares of company stock valued at $1,745,255. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

PNC Financial Services Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, Asset Management Group, and BlackRock. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, investment management, and cash management products and services to consumer and small business customers.

