Brookfield Renewable (NYSE:BEPC) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Brookfield Renewable Co. (NYSE:BEPC) saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday . 86,569 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 86% from the previous session’s volume of 618,165 shares.The stock last traded at $34.31 and had previously closed at $35.03.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on BEPC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Brookfield Renewable from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Brookfield Renewable from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 9th.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $37.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 0.26 and a quick ratio of 0.26.

Brookfield Renewable (NYSE:BEPC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $966.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $966.00 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Brookfield Renewable Co. will post -0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th were given a $0.3038 dividend. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 29th.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. New South Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Brookfield Renewable in the 3rd quarter worth about $16,628,000. Alpine Global Management LLC purchased a new position in Brookfield Renewable in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,645,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its position in Brookfield Renewable by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 13,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $546,000 after buying an additional 821 shares during the last quarter. XML Financial LLC raised its position in Brookfield Renewable by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. XML Financial LLC now owns 9,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AGF Investments Inc. raised its position in Brookfield Renewable by 21.3% in the 2nd quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 37,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,583,000 after buying an additional 6,621 shares during the last quarter. 69.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Brookfield Renewable (NYSE:BEPC)

Brookfield Renewable Corporation owns and operates a portfolio of renewable energy power generating facilities primarily in North America, Europe, Colombia, and Brazil. It operates hydroelectric, wind, and solar power plants with an installed capacity of approximately 12,812 megawatts. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

