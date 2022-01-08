Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP) (TSE:BIP.UN) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $65.33.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in a research note on Monday, November 8th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. National Bankshares boosted their price target on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

BIP stock opened at $58.89 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.01 and a beta of 0.79. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.82. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners has a twelve month low of $49.14 and a twelve month high of $62.48.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE:BIP) (TSE:BIP.UN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $2.94 billion during the quarter. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners had a return on equity of 5.27% and a net margin of 10.41%. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.79 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Brookfield Infrastructure Partners will post 3.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th were issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 29th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.46%. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 93.58%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 2.2% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 9,017 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $506,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 3.6% in the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,693 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $319,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 2.0% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,305 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $578,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 2.7% in the third quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,030 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $452,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 1.1% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 22,306 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,251,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.53% of the company’s stock.

About Brookfield Infrastructure Partners

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners LP is an infrastructure company, which engages in the management of diversified portfolio of infrastructure assets that will generate sustainable and growing distributions over the long-term for unit holders. It operates through the following segments: Utilities, Transport, Energy, Data Infrastructure, and Corporate.

