Brokers Set Expectations for Northern Trust Co.’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:NTRS)

Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) – Jefferies Financial Group cut their FY2021 EPS estimates for Northern Trust in a research report issued on Wednesday, January 5th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Usdin now anticipates that the asset manager will earn $7.14 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $7.16. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $128.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Northern Trust’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.83 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on NTRS. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Northern Trust from $108.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Northern Trust from $117.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Seaport Res Ptn raised Northern Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group raised Northern Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $112.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Northern Trust from $131.00 to $133.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $122.20.

Shares of NASDAQ NTRS opened at $129.66 on Friday. Northern Trust has a twelve month low of $88.20 and a twelve month high of $130.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.93 billion, a PE ratio of 20.26 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $120.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $116.80.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The asset manager reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.13. Northern Trust had a return on equity of 13.45% and a net margin of 21.70%. The firm had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.32 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, January 1st. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th were issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.16%. Northern Trust’s payout ratio is 44.16%.

In related news, EVP Thomas A. South sold 2,000 shares of Northern Trust stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.22, for a total value of $236,440.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Teresa Parker sold 4,000 shares of Northern Trust stock in a transaction on Friday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.22, for a total transaction of $500,880.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 75,420 shares of company stock worth $9,142,378. 0.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Amundi acquired a new position in Northern Trust during the 2nd quarter worth $135,059,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Northern Trust by 26.9% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,464,135 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $265,659,000 after acquiring an additional 523,077 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in Northern Trust by 3,941.7% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 455,252 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $52,637,000 after acquiring an additional 443,988 shares during the last quarter. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd acquired a new position in Northern Trust during the 2nd quarter worth $34,227,766,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Northern Trust by 180.1% during the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 568,161 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $61,253,000 after acquiring an additional 365,283 shares during the last quarter. 80.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Northern Trust Company Profile

Northern Trust Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of asset servicing, fund administration, asset management, fiduciary, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Corporate & Institutional Services and Wealth Management.

