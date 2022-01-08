Brokers Offer Predictions for Bank of America Co.’s Q4 2021 Earnings (NYSE:BAC)

Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) – Investment analysts at Seaport Res Ptn raised their Q4 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Bank of America in a research note issued on Wednesday, January 5th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst J. Mitchell now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings of $0.75 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.73.

Get Bank of America alerts:

BAC has been the subject of several other reports. Wolfe Research lowered Bank of America from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $44.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Societe Generale downgraded Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Bank of America from $41.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Bank of America from $42.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their target price on Bank of America from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Bank of America currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.64.

Shares of NYSE:BAC opened at $49.18 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $402.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. Bank of America has a 12-month low of $29.57 and a 12-month high of $49.31. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.94.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $22.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.60 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 12.16% and a net margin of 33.10%. Bank of America’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.51 EPS.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.71%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.23%.

In related news, Director Frank P. Bramble sold 2,200 shares of Bank of America stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.22, for a total value of $106,084.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Dean C. Athanasia sold 108,478 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.77, for a total transaction of $4,965,038.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Centerpoint Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Bank of America by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 8,523 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $362,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. BT Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Bank of America by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. BT Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,666 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $325,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Keel Point LLC raised its stake in shares of Bank of America by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 15,922 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $676,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Probity Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Bank of America by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Probity Advisors Inc. now owns 46,843 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,988,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Garrett Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Bank of America by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $242,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. 70.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bank of America Company Profile

Bank of America Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management, Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses.

Recommended Story: What does a neutral rating on stocks mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.