Brokerages Set Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR) Target Price at $54.13

Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eleven research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $54.13.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Xencor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Xencor from $75.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Xencor in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Xencor in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $61.00 target price on the stock. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Xencor from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, November 26th.

Get Xencor alerts:

XNCR stock opened at $37.97 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $38.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.58. Xencor has a 1-year low of $30.12 and a 1-year high of $58.35. The firm has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a PE ratio of -379.70 and a beta of 0.76.

Xencor (NASDAQ:XNCR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.69) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.75) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $19.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.63 million. Xencor had a negative return on equity of 0.68% and a negative net margin of 2.53%. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.22) EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Xencor will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Xencor news, CMO Allen Yang sold 3,664 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.62, for a total transaction of $134,175.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.68% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Xencor by 1.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,326,318 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $218,195,000 after buying an additional 104,878 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Xencor by 2.9% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,863,909 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $202,246,000 after buying an additional 164,248 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in Xencor by 0.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,605,863 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $89,876,000 after buying an additional 19,017 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Xencor by 2.5% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,023,994 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $33,443,000 after buying an additional 24,537 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Xencor by 7.1% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,000,094 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $34,493,000 after acquiring an additional 66,096 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.29% of the company’s stock.

Xencor Company Profile

Xencor, Inc engages in the development of engineered monoclonal antibody therapeutics to treat severe and life-threatening diseases. Its proprietary technology platform, XmAb, is used to create next-generation antibody product candidates designed to treat autoimmune and allergic diseases, cancer, and other conditions.

Featured Article: What is the Fibonacci sequence?



Receive News & Ratings for Xencor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xencor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.