Brokerages Set UiPath Inc. (NASDAQ:PATH) Target Price at $67.55

Shares of UiPath Inc. (NASDAQ:PATH) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-five analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have given a hold recommendation and thirteen have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $68.00.

PATH has been the subject of a number of research reports. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of UiPath in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Cowen decreased their price target on UiPath from $80.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp decreased their target price on UiPath from $86.00 to $69.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Berenberg Bank upgraded UiPath from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Macquarie restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $55.00 target price (down from $71.00) on shares of UiPath in a research note on Thursday, December 9th.

NASDAQ:PATH opened at $39.20 on Wednesday. UiPath has a one year low of $37.80 and a one year high of $90.00. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.16.

UiPath (NASDAQ:PATH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 8th. The healthcare company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $220.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $209.23 million. UiPath’s quarterly revenue was up 49.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that UiPath will post -0.79 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CRO Thomas Neergaard Hansen sold 80,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.28, for a total transaction of $4,502,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ted Kummert sold 155,318 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.74, for a total value of $6,793,609.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 616,060 shares of company stock worth $30,091,295.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of UiPath in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of UiPath in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. bought a new position in shares of UiPath in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of UiPath by 1,240.0% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 536 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 496 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of UiPath in the third quarter valued at $28,000. 31.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About UiPath

UiPath Inc provides an end-to-end automation platform that offers a range of robotic process automation (RPA) solutions primarily in the United States, Romania, and Japan. It develops UiPath Studio, a platform designed for RPA developers looking to build complex process automations with built-in governance capabilities, such as robust debugging tools, application programming interface automation, wizards to automate desktop or web applications, leverage custom code, and to integrate machine learning models into production workflows.

