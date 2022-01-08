Brokerages Set The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) Target Price at $99.25

The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $99.25.

TD has been the topic of several analyst reports. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$93.00 to C$106.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$104.00 to C$105.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. lifted their target price on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$96.50 to C$102.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Veritas Investment Research cut shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd.

NYSE:TD traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $79.21. The company had a trading volume of 3,396,724 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,413,645. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 52 week low of $56.37 and a 52 week high of $79.55. The firm has a market cap of $144.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.90, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $74.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $70.18.

Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The bank reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.06. Toronto-Dominion Bank had a net margin of 29.72% and a return on equity of 15.98%. The business had revenue of $10.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.90 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.21 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 6.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 10th will be issued a $0.6958 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 7th. This is an increase from Toronto-Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $2.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.51%. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s payout ratio is 40.55%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TD. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd bought a new position in Toronto-Dominion Bank during the 3rd quarter valued at about $351,922,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 50.8% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 7,733,171 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $541,841,000 after purchasing an additional 2,604,592 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 29,716,425 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,082,498,000 after purchasing an additional 2,566,112 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 34.1% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 10,011,848 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $662,285,000 after purchasing an additional 2,547,192 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 56,178,756 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,935,323,000 after purchasing an additional 1,151,467 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.33% of the company’s stock.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank engages in providing financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. The Canadian Retail segment offers various financial products and services, as well as telephone, Internet, and mobile banking services.

