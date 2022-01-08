Brokerages Set S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) PT at $469.80

Shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $471.60.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on SPGI shares. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of S&P Global from $457.00 to $497.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on S&P Global from $508.00 to $526.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price objective on S&P Global from $476.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 16th.

Get S&P Global alerts:

S&P Global stock opened at $446.75 on Wednesday. S&P Global has a 1 year low of $303.50 and a 1 year high of $484.21. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $464.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $443.76. The firm has a market cap of $107.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a current ratio of 2.26.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $3.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.18 by $0.36. S&P Global had a return on equity of 260.75% and a net margin of 34.72%. The firm had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.99 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.85 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that S&P Global will post 13.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SPGI. Eastern Bank grew its position in S&P Global by 0.8% in the third quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 2,908 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,236,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in shares of S&P Global by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 4,067 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,728,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in S&P Global by 18.9% in the third quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 151 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in S&P Global by 0.6% during the third quarter. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,824 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,625,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co lifted its position in shares of S&P Global by 0.3% in the second quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 7,829 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,213,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. 91.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About S&P Global

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Ratings, Market Intelligence, Platts and Indices. The Ratings segment offers credit ratings, research, and analytics to investors, issuers, and other market participants.

Featured Article: How to start trading in the forex market?

Receive News & Ratings for S&P Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S&P Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.