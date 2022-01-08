Brokerages Set SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst (TSE:SRU.UN) PT at C$33.00

Shares of SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst (TSE:SRU.UN) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$33.00.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on SRU.UN shares. National Bankshares boosted their price objective on shares of SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst from C$32.00 to C$34.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst from C$31.00 to C$32.00 in a research note on Monday, December 6th. CIBC upped their target price on shares of SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst from C$33.00 to C$34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst from C$31.00 to C$33.00 in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Finally, TD Securities upped their target price on shares of SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst from C$31.00 to C$32.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th.

Shares of SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst stock traded up C$0.14 on Monday, reaching C$31.63. The stock had a trading volume of 183,372 shares, compared to its average volume of 275,651. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$31.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$30.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.56, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 0.50. SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst has a fifty-two week low of C$23.10 and a fifty-two week high of C$32.50. The stock has a market cap of C$5.38 billion and a P/E ratio of 14.20.

SmartCentres is one of Canada's largest real estate investment trusts with total assets of approximately $9.5 billion. It owns and manages 34 million square feet of retail space in value-oriented, principally Walmart-anchored retail centres, having the strongest national and regional retailers as well as strong neighbourhood merchants.

