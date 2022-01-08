Brokerages Set Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE:STNG) PT at $22.56

Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE:STNG) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the nine ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $22.56.

STNG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 price objective on shares of Scorpio Tankers in a report on Friday, November 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Scorpio Tankers from $13.00 to $10.50 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Scorpio Tankers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th.

Get Scorpio Tankers alerts:

NYSE:STNG opened at $13.13 on Wednesday. Scorpio Tankers has a 1 year low of $11.36 and a 1 year high of $24.67. The stock has a market cap of $766.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.70 and a beta of 0.82. The business has a fifty day moving average of $14.27 and a 200-day moving average of $16.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.50.

Scorpio Tankers (NYSE:STNG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The shipping company reported ($1.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.31) by ($0.08). Scorpio Tankers had a negative return on equity of 12.18% and a negative net margin of 49.84%. The business had revenue of $118.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $124.86 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.37) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Scorpio Tankers will post -4 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 2nd. Scorpio Tankers’s dividend payout ratio is currently -8.21%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in Scorpio Tankers in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Black Maple Capital Management LP increased its position in Scorpio Tankers by 20.2% in the 3rd quarter. Black Maple Capital Management LP now owns 12,020 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 2,020 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Scorpio Tankers by 302.8% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,037 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 2,283 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Scorpio Tankers by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 66,549 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,467,000 after acquiring an additional 2,333 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners increased its holdings in shares of Scorpio Tankers by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 55,068 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,215,000 after acquiring an additional 3,198 shares during the last quarter. 45.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Scorpio Tankers

Scorpio Tankers, Inc engages in the provision of marine transportation of petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Handymax, MR, LR1/Panamax, and LR2/Aframax. The company was founded by Emanuele A. Lauro on July 1, 2009 and is headquartered in Monaco.

Featured Article: How to start trading in the forex market?

Receive News & Ratings for Scorpio Tankers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Scorpio Tankers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.