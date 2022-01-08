Brokerages Set RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM) PT at $95.71

Shares of RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $100.71.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on RPM International from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised RPM International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $102.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on RPM International from $121.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Evercore ISI raised RPM International from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $105.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Bank of America cut RPM International from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

In other news, VP Timothy R. Kinser sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.54, for a total value of $70,032.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in shares of RPM International in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in RPM International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new position in shares of RPM International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. Tobam acquired a new stake in shares of RPM International in the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of RPM International in the second quarter worth $152,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RPM International stock traded down $2.40 during trading on Friday, reaching $91.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 971,948 shares, compared to its average volume of 813,050. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $94.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $88.03. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. RPM International has a one year low of $76.43 and a one year high of $101.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 0.95.

RPM International (NYSE:RPM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.04). RPM International had a net margin of 7.42% and a return on equity of 29.80%. The business had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.56 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.06 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that RPM International will post 3.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 13th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.74%. RPM International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.58%.

About RPM International

RPM International, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of coatings, sealants, building materials, and related services. It operates through the following business segments: Construction Products Group (CPG); Performance Coatings Group (PCG); Consumer Group; and Specialty Products Group (SPG).

